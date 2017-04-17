Livermore: 22-year-old man rescued after car tumbles into 75-foot ravine
A 22-year-old man was rescued early Saturday morning following a solo vehicle crash in Livermore, according to fire officials. Alameda County firefighters responded to Tesla Road near Eagles Run Road at 4:05 a.m. on reports of a person that needed rescue after his vehicle went off the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|David Macdonald
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle99
|13
|New development on first street
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle
|1
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Apr 8
|texas pete
|4,760
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC