Lawmaker pushes Cal aerospace researc...

Lawmaker pushes Cal aerospace research lab

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Aerotech News And Review

PALMDALE, Calif.-If Assemblyman Tom Lackey's vision is realized, the Antelope Valley could eventually be home to something like the Lawrence Livermore research laboratory founded by the University of California in 1952. Lackey, R-Palmdale, who represents the 36th Assembly District, is proposing legislation that would identify the Antelope Valley as the site for a new research institution tentatively dubbed the California Institute for Aerospace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) 4 hr Mad Dad 21
22 f on snapchat add me 18 hr ok. 2
David Macdonald 18 hr ok. 2
sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14) 18 hr ok. 4
Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16) Apr 11 Mrwhsle99 13
New development on first street Apr 11 Mrwhsle 1
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Apr 8 texas pete 4,760
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,419 • Total comments across all topics: 280,269,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC