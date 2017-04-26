Late educators make historic gift to Las Positas College
The foundation received $6.85 million at the organization's 14th annual "Best of the Best" event, which raises money for the college. The gift was announced before 150 people at the Barbara Mertes Center for the Arts on the Las Positas College campus in Livermore.
