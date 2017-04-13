Job hunting? 30 local companies looki...

Job hunting? 30 local companies looking to hire

Livermore and Dublin, in association with the Tri-Valley One-Stop Career Center, are hositing separate job fairs designed to connect job seekers with more than 30 companies looking for workers. Livermore's job fair takes place 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 25 and Dublin's will be May 4, same hours.

