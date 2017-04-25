How much? Las Positas College receives largest gift in school history

In a stunning announcement at a recent gala event, Las Positas College Foundation received the largest gift in the college's history - $6.85 million. The announcement came at the Saturday "Best of the Best" gala event held in at the center for the arts on campus in Livermore and was bequeathed by the late Barbara and David Mertes, two educators with ties to the college.

