How much? Las Positas College receives largest gift in school history
In a stunning announcement at a recent gala event, Las Positas College Foundation received the largest gift in the college's history - $6.85 million. The announcement came at the Saturday "Best of the Best" gala event held in at the center for the arts on campus in Livermore and was bequeathed by the late Barbara and David Mertes, two educators with ties to the college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Cece
|79
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Apr 21
|RED 5
|309
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|David Macdonald
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle99
|13
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC