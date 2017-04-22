Drink this now: Six lovely spring wines
Aromatic wines are spring bouquets in a glass: Tres Sabores "Ingrid & Julia" RosA©, Santa Cruz Mountain Vineyard Grenache Blanc, Chappellet Chenin Blanc, Longevity Pinot Blanc and Tessier Viognier. Mary Orlin Sans Wine Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
