City of Livermore Continues To Hide R...

City of Livermore Continues To Hide Records Related To Former Police...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: East Bay Express

The City of Livermore threw up numerous road blocks to prevent attorneys from accessing prior complaints against Daniel Black, a former officer who was facing charges in the Celeste Guap case. Police unions lobby legislators and fight legal battles to keep information about police misconduct secret from the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 16 hr RED 5 309
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Apr 13 Mad Dad 21
22 f on snapchat add me Apr 12 ok. 2
David Macdonald Apr 12 ok. 2
sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14) Apr 12 ok. 4
Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16) Apr 11 Mrwhsle99 13
New development on first street Apr 11 Mrwhsle 1
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,228 • Total comments across all topics: 280,479,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC