City Council favors new parking garage in Livermore, considers eminent domain
The City Council agreed to study an option for a new parking structure downtown that could force a property owner to turn over land for new parking stalls. The council gave direction to staff at its Monday meeting, narrowing down six options to their top two for the I Street parking lot, intended to add more parking spots to the area once the Livermore Village site is developed downtown.
