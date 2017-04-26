City Council favors new parking garag...

City Council favors new parking garage in Livermore, considers eminent domain

The City Council agreed to study an option for a new parking structure downtown that could force a property owner to turn over land for new parking stalls. The council gave direction to staff at its Monday meeting, narrowing down six options to their top two for the I Street parking lot, intended to add more parking spots to the area once the Livermore Village site is developed downtown.

