CHP Deactivates AMBER Alert for Four-Month-Old Girl; Father Still Missing

California Highway Patrol says a four-month-old girl abducted Tuesday has been found safe in Livermore, but that her father remains at large. CHP had issued an AMBER Alert for the duo in four Northern California counties.

