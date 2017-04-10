CA: Livermore: Council Says BART Board Doesn't Care, Backs New Rail Authority
April 11--LIVERMORE -- The City Council agreed Monday to support state legislation that would establish a new rail authority, which could take away power from the BART board for bringing BART services to the city. The proposed legislation, Assembly Bill 758, could create a new rail authority for the BART-to-Livermore project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Mrwhsle99
|13
|New development on first street
|1 hr
|Mrwhsle
|1
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Sat
|texas pete
|4,760
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|IrishRed
|3
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Apr 6
|un agenda 21
|80
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Apr 5
|texas pete
|4,995
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|19
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC