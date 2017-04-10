CA: Livermore: Council Says BART Boar...

CA: Livermore: Council Says BART Board Doesn't Care, Backs New Rail Authority

April 11--LIVERMORE -- The City Council agreed Monday to support state legislation that would establish a new rail authority, which could take away power from the BART board for bringing BART services to the city. The proposed legislation, Assembly Bill 758, could create a new rail authority for the BART-to-Livermore project.

