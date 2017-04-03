Breakthrough Next-Gen NIF Optics Boost Energy and Limit Damage
LIVERMORE, California A new anti-reflective coating and a novel chemical process for laser optics, developed by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory researchers, represents an important breakthrough in its effort to boost the energy of the National Ignition Facility's 192 giant lasers and cut the cost of repairing or replacing damaged optics vital to its operation. The coating was developed to overcome energy-robbing reflections from the rear surface of the laser facility's grating debris shields, or GDS.
