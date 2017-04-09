Benefetes: Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton libraries host book sales
Tri-Valley book lovers had a banner weekend March 25-26 as three key libraries hosted book sales through their respective Friends of the Library organizations in Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton. In Pleasanton, the Friends of the Library has been fueled for 33 years by the passion and energy of Nancy Behring , a Pleasanton resident whose history with the library dates back to its early days when it was in the building that now houses Gingerbread Preschool on Black Avenue.
