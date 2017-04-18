Bay Area to 'March for Science' on Ea...

Bay Area to 'March for Science' on Earth Day

A " March for Science " is scheduled to take place this Saturday at UC Berkeley's Sproul Plaza as part of a worldwide rally. More than 500 communities around the world, including the Bay Area's San Francisco, San Jose, Pacifica, Walnut Creek, Hayward and Livermore, will participate in the demonstration, according to the East Bay Times .

