Bay Area forecast: A few more chances of rain, and then a sun-splashed weekend
As one of the wettest winters on record in Northern California continues this week with a stretch of soggy days, including another chance of light rain beginning Wednesday night, there are sunny skies on the Bay Area's horizon. Once the final storm clears, temperatures are expected to soar Friday, with some locations in the Bay Area possibly touching 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Apr 18
|West law area
|308
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|David Macdonald
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle99
|13
|New development on first street
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC