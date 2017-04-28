Around Livermore: Memorial to post-9/11 fallen at Las Positas
With Memorial Day on the horizon, Las Positas College welcomes back the "Remembering Our Fallen" traveling memorial, a photographic exhibition honoring California's post-9/11 fallen. Featuring photos of servicemen and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice as well as photos of their families and letters written by their loved ones, it's an emotional and important display, says Las Positas Veterans Coordinator Todd Steffan.
