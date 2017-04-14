Around Livermore: Man turns 93, watched town grow up
On March 25, Lee Higgins celebrated his 93rd birthday. The longtime Livermore resident was surrounded by friends and family, including some of his four children, 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren, celebrating 93 years of life - and oh, what a life it's been.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|David Macdonald
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle99
|13
|New development on first street
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle
|1
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Apr 8
|texas pete
|4,760
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC