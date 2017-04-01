2 people injured in Livermore collision

2 people injured in Livermore collision

Saturday Apr 1

Two people were severely injured this morning after a traffic collision on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore, according to fire officials. Alameda County Fire, along with the California Highway Patrol, responded to the scene just east of West Grant Line Road and Jess Ranch Road shortly before 9:45 a.m. Fire officials said one person suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a nearby hospital.

