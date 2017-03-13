Wiley X Hires David S. Gaul as New Ch...

Wiley X Hires David S. Gaul as New Chief Operations Officer

LIVERMORE, Calif- Wiley X has announced the appointment of David S. Gaul to serve as the company's new chief operations officer. Gaul brings with him two decades of experience growing the distribution of innovative consumer products in partnership with North America's top wholesalers and retailers.

