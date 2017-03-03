Wanted: Developer for vacant Daughtreya s building in Castro Valley

It has been more than a quarter century since Ernie Daughtrey and his three sisters shuttered their family's eponymous department store on Castro Valley Boulevard, but he can still remember casting the only company director vote to keep the building in his family's estate. The closure marked the end of a longtime run since his father, Keller Daughtrey, opened Daughtrey's department store in 1949 at Castro Valley Boulevard and Nunes Avenue before moving it to 3295 Castro Valley Blvd. near Santa Maria Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.