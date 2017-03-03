Wanted: Developer for vacant Daughtre...

Wanted: Developer for vacant Daughtreya s building in Castro Valley

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: The Campbell Reporter

It has been more than a quarter century since Ernie Daughtrey and his three sisters shuttered their family's eponymous department store on Castro Valley Boulevard, but he can still remember casting the only company director vote to keep the building in his family's estate. The closure marked the end of a longtime run since his father, Keller Daughtrey, opened Daughtrey's department store in 1949 at Castro Valley Boulevard and Nunes Avenue before moving it to 3295 Castro Valley Blvd. near Santa Maria Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 9 hr -Prince- 4,754
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 23 hr Anynomas 303
Firefighters in Pleasanton & Livermore make ove... (Oct '09) 23 hr Jmix 56
Considering moving to Livermore (Apr '10) Sun Dsteng56 41
Words that start with B (Aug '13) Feb 28 Princess Hey 111
99 cent store Feb 28 JKD 3
News Most Haunted Places in Livermore, California - ... (Oct '08) Feb 23 Anon 47
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,945 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC