Valley Stars: Longtime Livermore educator to lead American Montessori Society

Mary Ellen Kordas has been elected president of the American Montessori Society's board of directors, according to the organization. Kordas, who now lives in Southern California, was a founding head of Valley Montessori School in Livermore for 33 years.

