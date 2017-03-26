Valley Stars: Longtime Livermore educator to lead American Montessori Society
Mary Ellen Kordas has been elected president of the American Montessori Society's board of directors, according to the organization. Kordas, who now lives in Southern California, was a founding head of Valley Montessori School in Livermore for 33 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ...
|23 hr
|FYI
|1
|Rubino firing
|23 hr
|FYI
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Fri
|Rick
|307
|Moovn Technologies: CEO Godwin Gabriel
|Mar 21
|Boss Mobility Net...
|2
|David Macdonald
|Mar 14
|WOW
|1
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Mar 11
|Lyvie1414
|1
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|Mad Dad
|16
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC