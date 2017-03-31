Two Weeks in April: California's Clea...

Two Weeks in April: California's Clean Money Campaign Races to Collect 50,000 Signatures

Earlier this week, a group of dogged political activists gathered for a strategy session at the Urban Adamah farm's two-plus-acre site in West Berkeley. Sitting in a circle inside a large, round Mongolian-style yurt, 20 game-changers-some who had driven from as far as Livermore and Palo Alto-were drawn together by a shared interest in supporting AB 14, a California state bill designed to help get "dark money" out of politics by requiring all print and broadcast election ads to clearly identify whose money is being spent to promote legislation.

