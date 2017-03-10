The IMAX theater at The Veranda shopp...

The IMAX theater at The Veranda shopping center would be the second in Contra Costa County.

The Veranda shopping center being built on Diamond Boulevard will have an IMAX movie theater, but city leaders worry the developer is not pursuing the high-end retailers they were promised. Petaluma-based Cinema West, which operates movie theaters in Idaho and California, including locations in Livermore and Martinez, will be the second IMAX theater in Contra Costa County, joining AMC Brentwood 14. CenterCal Properties is building the 375,000-square-foot shopping center with space for about 50 tenants, including restaurants and retail shops on a 30-acre site next to The Willows Shopping Center and across Interstate 680 from Sunvalley mall.

