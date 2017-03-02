Teen Esteem: Empowering students for life
Sean Donohue leads a presentation at Dublin High School on behalf of Teen Esteem, a Tri-Valley nonprofit that aims to educate students and empower them to meet the challenges young people face today. Creekside Elementary School fourth-graders sat on the floor for almost an hour, laughing, clapping and repeating key messages that their choices count at a recent assembly presented by Teen Esteem.
