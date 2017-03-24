Roadshow: This recent repaving hasn't...

Roadshow: This recent repaving hasn't worked - so who will pay?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Q The surface on east Highway 237 between North First Street and Interstate 880 was repaved less than a year ago. Yet, it is already breaking apart at a furious pace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Low-frequency rumbling or humming sound day and... (Mar '11) 3 hr Canada Eh 217
I didnt know it was a crime to sit in a parked car (Apr '09) 20 hr Tinagination 58
News Stolen Minivan Pulled from Water Surrounding Ea... 22 hr JKD 2
billy byron walker, aka, billy walker, billie w... (Aug '16) Tue Gina 4
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 24 Rick 307
Moovn Technologies: CEO Godwin Gabriel Mar 21 Boss Mobility Net... 2
Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11) Mar 8 Aimee A Drown-Harris 59
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,898,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC