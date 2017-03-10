Roadshow: I-580's potholed Altamont Pass is repaved
Q As I headed back to the Bay Area from Sacramento this week, I girded myself for that unbelievably rocky drive on Interstate 580 west over the Altamont Pass. And then OMG!!! Linda-the-Roadshow-Editor Q I couldn't believe it: Caltrans has finally repaved that awful stretch! Every lane, for miles.
