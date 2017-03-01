Researchers successfully 3D print carbon fiber
A carbon fiber composite ink extrudes from a customized direct ink writing 3D printer, eventually building part of a rocket nozzle. . Researchers from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory believe they have made a significant advance in the development of micro-extrusion 3D printing techniques for carbon fiber.
