Report: I-580 express lanes reduce congestion, speed up traffic
Motorists in the express lanes on Interstate 580 in Alameda County are traveling roughly 10 mph faster than drivers in other lanes, according to new data released Thursday. Commuters have used the lanes more than 7.6 million times since they opened to motorists last year, officials with the Alameda County Transportation Commission said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Macdonald
|Mar 14
|WOW
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 12
|Helen
|305
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Mar 11
|Lyvie1414
|1
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|Mad Dad
|16
|Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11)
|Mar 8
|Aimee A Drown-Harris
|59
|99 cent store
|Mar 8
|Now_What-
|4
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Mar 8
|Princess Hey
|4,757
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC