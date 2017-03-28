Portola Valley: License-plate-reading...

Portola Valley: License-plate-reading cameras likely up by start of summer

When summer arrives in Portola Valley, if things go as planned, license plate-reading cameras at the town's borders will be photographing the front and rear of every vehicle entering and leaving town. They'll be mounted on poles -- probably brown poles, the preferred color for roadside features in a community that puts an emphasis on having the built environment be subordinate to the natural one.

