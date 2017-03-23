Portola Valley: Council approves plan to install license plate-reading cameras
A file photo from November 2016 showed a sheriff's vehicle parked on Golden Oak Drive near Alpine Road in Portola Valley. In a bid to further step up security in town, the Town Council on March 22 approved the purchase and installation of license-plate-reading cameras at the town's entry and exit points.
