Planning Commission OKs Lund Ranch II vesting map
The Pleasanton Planning Commission last week approved the vesting tentative map for the Greenbriar Homes Communities development on Lund Ranch II site, with 43 homes clustered at left surrounded by designated permanent open space. The Pleasanton Planning Commission last week approved a vesting tentative tract map for the Lund Ranch II property, outlining how the 43 homes and public open space will be situated on the 194-acre site in the southwest corner of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,739
|Words that start with B (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Princess Hey
|111
|99 cent store
|Tue
|JKD
|3
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Morgana
|302
|Most Haunted Places in Livermore, California - ... (Oct '08)
|Feb 23
|Anon
|47
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Feb 22
|un agenda 21
|79
|found dog
|Feb 19
|JKD
|2
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC