Planning Commission OKs Lund Ranch II...

Planning Commission OKs Lund Ranch II vesting map

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

The Pleasanton Planning Commission last week approved the vesting tentative map for the Greenbriar Homes Communities development on Lund Ranch II site, with 43 homes clustered at left surrounded by designated permanent open space. The Pleasanton Planning Commission last week approved a vesting tentative tract map for the Lund Ranch II property, outlining how the 43 homes and public open space will be situated on the 194-acre site in the southwest corner of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 1 hr Princess Hey 4,739
Words that start with B (Aug '13) Tue Princess Hey 111
99 cent store Tue JKD 3
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Feb 24 Morgana 302
News Most Haunted Places in Livermore, California - ... (Oct '08) Feb 23 Anon 47
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Feb 22 un agenda 21 79
found dog Feb 19 JKD 2
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,067 • Total comments across all topics: 279,241,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC