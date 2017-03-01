Planning Commission OKs Lund Ranch II vesting map

The Pleasanton Planning Commission last week approved the vesting tentative map for the Greenbriar Homes Communities development on Lund Ranch II site, with 43 homes clustered at left surrounded by designated permanent open space. The Pleasanton Planning Commission last week approved a vesting tentative tract map for the Lund Ranch II property, outlining how the 43 homes and public open space will be situated on the 194-acre site in the southwest corner of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.