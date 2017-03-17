Officials praise I-580 express lanes for first-year results
Looking westbound at the I-580 express lanes from Collier Canyon Road in Dublin, where Alameda County leaders gathered this week to comment to the media on the results from the lanes' first year of operation. Interstate 580's toll express lanes through the Tri-Valley marked their one-year anniversary last month, and so far, the numbers show they're providing much-needed traffic congestion relief as planned, according to Alameda County officials.
