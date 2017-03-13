Mudslide closes stretch of East Bay road
A mudslide is closing a stretch of Morgan Territory Rd. in unincorporated Contra Costa County, according to California Highway Patrol officials. Around 1:00 a.m., CHP announced the road is closed in both directions from 3141 Morgan Territory Rd. all the way to Marsh Creek Rd. near Clayton.
