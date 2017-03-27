Michael Franti & Spearhead Add Anothe...

Michael Franti & Spearhead Add Another North American Leg To World Tour

Soul-rockers Michael Franti & Spearhead have added a new leg of U.S. dates to their "Love Out Loud" world tour. The run is now slated to run until September after kicking off earlier this month in Alaska.

