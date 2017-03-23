Local Happenings: In Sunol, Shakespea...

Local Happenings: In Sunol, Shakespeare Goes To Gravel

Thursday Mar 23

Please email Valley Journal and Times-Herald calendar items at least two weeks in advance of when they occur to [email protected] and type "calendar item" in the subject line, or call 510-208-6451. Shakespeare Goes To Gravel: 8 p.m. Sunol Glen School Auditorium, 11601 Main St., Sunol.

