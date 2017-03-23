Livermore Winemakers Warily Welcome S...

Livermore Winemakers Warily Welcome Spring

Spring, and the residuals of winter seemed locked in a bitter feud at Hal Liske's El Sol Winery in the Livermore Valley - a chilly flash of rain poured down from black skies as Liske looked over new spurts of green leaves shooting from his grapevines. Joe Rosato Jr. reports.

