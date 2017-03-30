Livermore tree saved: Neighbors get wish granted, but at what cost?
The Livermore Area and Recreation Park District agreed Wednesday to let the ailing tree at Sunset Park stand. But the decision comes with a sacrifice: The playground set under the tree will have to be removed, and will cost $1.2 million to relocate and replace.
