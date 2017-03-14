Livermore: Robbery suspects linked to multiple East Bay pharmacy heists
Police identified two East Palo Alto men as the pair arrested Monday on suspicion of armed robbery, conspiracy, and weapons enhancements after a series of pharmacy robberies. Eric Vargas, 43, and Jesus Aguilar, 23, were in custody at Santa Rita Jail after police stopped a silver Range Rover SUV on Scenic Road just north of North Vasco Road on Monday.
