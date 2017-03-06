Livermore: Police seek missing man
The family of the man, Dwight Meier, 50, said he told them in a letter sent last Thursday he would no longer see them and he would be leaving his vehicle at the Walmart, 2700 Las Positas Road. When Meier's family received the letter Sunday, they called police and filed a missing-person report.
