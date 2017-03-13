Livermore: Pharmacy robbery suspects arrested near school
Police had two robbery suspects in custody Monday afternoon after an intense search on Scenic Drive near Leo R. Croce Elementary School. The suspects, whose names were not released, were wanted in at least two pharmacy robberies in Livermore on Monday, and possibly others in neighboring cities, said Lt.
