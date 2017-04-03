Livermore man allegedly stabbed mother, threatened to kill her
There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from Friday Mar 31, titled Livermore man allegedly stabbed mother, threatened to kill her. In it, SFGate reports that:
A 23-year-old man stabbed his mother repeatedly inside their Livermore home as he yelled that he was going to kill her, authorities said Friday. Andrew Yoon was arrested March 25 shortly after 1 p.m., according to an arrest warrant obtained by The Chronicle .
|
#1 Saturday Apr 1
Did I read this correctly.. HE IS OUT ON BAIL??? Really he just stabbed his own mom and attempted to murder her and he is out?
|
