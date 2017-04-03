Livermore man allegedly stabbed mothe...

Livermore man allegedly stabbed mother, threatened to kill her

There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from Friday Mar 31, titled Livermore man allegedly stabbed mother, threatened to kill her. In it, SFGate reports that:

A 23-year-old man stabbed his mother repeatedly inside their Livermore home as he yelled that he was going to kill her, authorities said Friday. Andrew Yoon was arrested March 25 shortly after 1 p.m., according to an arrest warrant obtained by The Chronicle .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
JKD

Union City, CA

#1 Saturday Apr 1
Did I read this correctly.. HE IS OUT ON BAIL??? Really he just stabbed his own mom and attempted to murder her and he is out?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) 12 hr -Glinda- 4,994
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Mar 31 Mad Dad 19
Low-frequency rumbling or humming sound day and... (Mar '11) Mar 29 Canada Eh 217
I didnt know it was a crime to sit in a parked car (Apr '09) Mar 28 Tinagination 58
News Stolen Minivan Pulled from Water Surrounding Ea... Mar 28 JKD 2
billy byron walker, aka, billy walker, billie w... (Aug '16) Mar 28 Gina 4
News Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ... Mar 26 Wasted tax funding 2
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Alameda County was issued at April 05 at 4:40AM PDT

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,455 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC