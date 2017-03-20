Livermore: Charter schools pull petition from county; district cites more violations

Two Livermore charter schools pulled their charter petitions for renewal from the Alameda County Office of Education, as the school district that oversees the charters cited more violations. On Friday, just days after the charters pulled their appeal, the Livermore Valley Unified School District sent the charters another notice of violation, this time citing evidence from a former employee that some failing grades were altered to passing, sometimes without the knowledge of the student's teacher.

