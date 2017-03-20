Livermore: Charter schools pull petition from county; district cites more violations
Two Livermore charter schools pulled their charter petitions for renewal from the Alameda County Office of Education, as the school district that oversees the charters cited more violations. On Friday, just days after the charters pulled their appeal, the Livermore Valley Unified School District sent the charters another notice of violation, this time citing evidence from a former employee that some failing grades were altered to passing, sometimes without the knowledge of the student's teacher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moovn Technologies: CEO Godwin Gabriel
|Mar 21
|Boss Mobility Net...
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 19
|Upset home owner
|306
|David Macdonald
|Mar 14
|WOW
|1
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Mar 11
|Lyvie1414
|1
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|Mad Dad
|16
|Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11)
|Mar 8
|Aimee A Drown-Harris
|59
|99 cent store
|Mar 8
|Now_What-
|4
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC