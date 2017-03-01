Livermore agrees to make smelly tarpl...

Livermore agrees to make smelly tarplant its city flower

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Inside Bay Area

The City Council on Tuesday bestowed the honor on the endangered tarplant, a plant that looks like an ugly version of a sunflower but smells like paint thinner. But the yellow flower won't be appearing inside the walls of City Hall anytime soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 6 hr Anynomas 303
Firefighters in Pleasanton & Livermore make ove... (Oct '09) 6 hr Jmix 56
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Sun Princess Hey 4,751
Considering moving to Livermore (Apr '10) Sun Dsteng56 41
Words that start with B (Aug '13) Feb 28 Princess Hey 111
99 cent store Feb 28 JKD 3
News Most Haunted Places in Livermore, California - ... (Oct '08) Feb 23 Anon 47
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC