Livermore agrees to make smelly tarplant its city flower
The City Council on Tuesday bestowed the honor on the endangered tarplant, a plant that looks like an ugly version of a sunflower but smells like paint thinner. But the yellow flower won't be appearing inside the walls of City Hall anytime soon.
