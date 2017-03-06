J.C. basketball: Foothill upsets No. ...

J.C. basketball: Foothill upsets No. 1 seed in NorCal Regional to reach Elite 8

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Inside Bay Area

The only upset in the regional finals of the NorCal community college women's basketball playoffs was of the monumental variety. No. 8 Foothill traveled to Rocklin on Saturday and knocked off top-seeded Sierra, with the Owls deploying the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) 13 hr Mad Dad 16
Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11) Wed Aimee A Drown-Harris 59
99 cent store Wed Now_What- 4
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Wed Princess Hey 4,757
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 6 Anynomas 303
Firefighters in Pleasanton & Livermore make ove... (Oct '09) Mar 6 Jmix 56
Considering moving to Livermore (Apr '10) Mar 5 Dsteng56 41
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,297 • Total comments across all topics: 279,445,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC