How We Met: Engaged college grads in love since middle school
Theresa Keaney, 22, and Jeremy Mata, 23, are proof that opposites attract. Aside from a shared love of sports, the Livermore couple, who met in sixth grade science class at Junction Avenue Middle School, couldn't have been more different.
