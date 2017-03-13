Dixie State golf: men's team posts runner-up finish at the NDNU Argonaut Invite
Dixie State's men's golf team posted its best finish of the season with a runner-up showing at the 2017 Notre Dame de Namur Argonaut Invitational on Tuesday at the Poppy Ridge Golf Course in Livermore, California. DSU , which entered Tuesday's final round as the clubhouse leader by one shot over fellow Pacific West Conference member California Baptist, combined to shoot an 11-over 299 to finish the tournament at plus-14 878.
