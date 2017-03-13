Dixie State golf: men's team posts ru...

Dixie State golf: men's team posts runner-up finish at the NDNU Argonaut Invite

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Deseret News

Dixie State's men's golf team posted its best finish of the season with a runner-up showing at the 2017 Notre Dame de Namur Argonaut Invitational on Tuesday at the Poppy Ridge Golf Course in Livermore, California. DSU , which entered Tuesday's final round as the clubhouse leader by one shot over fellow Pacific West Conference member California Baptist, combined to shoot an 11-over 299 to finish the tournament at plus-14 878.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Macdonald 7 hr WOW 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 12 Helen 305
22 f on snapchat add me Mar 11 Lyvie1414 1
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Mar 9 Mad Dad 16
Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11) Mar 8 Aimee A Drown-Harris 59
99 cent store Mar 8 Now_What- 4
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Mar 8 Princess Hey 4,757
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,889 • Total comments across all topics: 279,551,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC