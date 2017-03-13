Contra Costa Recognizes 'Heroes' Who Saved Car Crash Victim

Two good Samaritans, who rescued a man whose car toppled into a rushing creek in early February, were honored by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors for their heroic actions. "Here is the true definition of a hero: ordinary people doing extraordinary things, not even thinking for their well-being," Supervisor Catharine Anderson, who put the proclamation on a Tuesday meeting's agenda, said of Clayton Wiedemann and Dan Rich .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.