Contra Costa County officials to discuss mudslides
Contra Costa County officials will host a public meeting tonight to update residents about the state of assessments and repairs to a massive mudslide that has closed Morgan Territory Road in both directions since Friday. Members of the community will get a briefing from officials and can ask questions of staffers from the Public Works Department, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, the sheriff's office, Cal Fire, the Contra Costa Water District, PG&E, the Mount Diablo Unified School District and the office of county Supervisor Diane Burgis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,744
|Words that start with B (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Princess Hey
|111
|99 cent store
|Feb 28
|JKD
|3
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Morgana
|302
|Most Haunted Places in Livermore, California - ... (Oct '08)
|Feb 23
|Anon
|47
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Feb 22
|un agenda 21
|79
|found dog
|Feb 19
|JKD
|2
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC