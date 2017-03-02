Contra Costa County officials to disc...

Contra Costa County officials to discuss mudslides

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRON 4

Contra Costa County officials will host a public meeting tonight to update residents about the state of assessments and repairs to a massive mudslide that has closed Morgan Territory Road in both directions since Friday. Members of the community will get a briefing from officials and can ask questions of staffers from the Public Works Department, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, the sheriff's office, Cal Fire, the Contra Costa Water District, PG&E, the Mount Diablo Unified School District and the office of county Supervisor Diane Burgis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 6 hr Princess Hey 4,744
Words that start with B (Aug '13) Tue Princess Hey 111
99 cent store Feb 28 JKD 3
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Feb 24 Morgana 302
News Most Haunted Places in Livermore, California - ... (Oct '08) Feb 23 Anon 47
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Feb 22 un agenda 21 79
found dog Feb 19 JKD 2
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,265,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC