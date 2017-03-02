Contra Costa County officials to discuss mudslides

Contra Costa County officials will host a public meeting tonight to update residents about the state of assessments and repairs to a massive mudslide that has closed Morgan Territory Road in both directions since Friday. Members of the community will get a briefing from officials and can ask questions of staffers from the Public Works Department, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, the sheriff's office, Cal Fire, the Contra Costa Water District, PG&E, the Mount Diablo Unified School District and the office of county Supervisor Diane Burgis.

