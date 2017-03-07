Contra Costa County declares emergency over mudslide damage

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to declare a state of emergency in response to the massive mudslide that has closed Morgan Territory Road since Feb. 24. The declaration allows the county to streamline the environmental evaluations and public contracting protocols that are required for public works projects, thus speeding up the repair work, county Public Works Department director Julia Bueren told the supervisors. The mudslide has so far engulfed 300 feet of roadway, is 100 feet deep and has closed the road in both directions between Oak Hill Lane and Williams Road.

