Contra Costa County declares emergenc...

Contra Costa County declares emergency over mudslide damage

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: KRON 4

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to declare a state of emergency in response to the massive mudslide that has closed Morgan Territory Road since Feb. 24. The declaration allows the county to streamline the environmental evaluations and public contracting protocols that are required for public works projects, thus speeding up the repair work, county Public Works Department director Julia Bueren told the supervisors. The mudslide has so far engulfed 300 feet of roadway, is 100 feet deep and has closed the road in both directions between Oak Hill Lane and Williams Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) 17 hr Mad Dad 16
Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11) Wed Aimee A Drown-Harris 59
99 cent store Wed Now_What- 4
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Wed Princess Hey 4,757
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 6 Anynomas 303
Firefighters in Pleasanton & Livermore make ove... (Oct '09) Mar 6 Jmix 56
Considering moving to Livermore (Apr '10) Mar 5 Dsteng56 41
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,961 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC