Co-Optima stakeholder listening day report to be available to public later this year

On 19-20 January, the US Department of Energy's Bioenergy Technologies Office , Vehicle Technologies Office , and national laboratories hosted a stakeholder listening day for the Co-Optimization of Fuels & Engines initiative in Livermore, California. Co-Optima is a broad, joint effort to co-optimize the development of efficient engines and low greenhouse-gas fuels for on-road vehicles with the goal of reducing petroleum consumption by 30% by 2030 beyond what is already targeted.

