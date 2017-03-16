Carpooling up, congestion down along ...

Carpooling up, congestion down along Tri-Valley corridor

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: KRON 4

Carpooling is up and congestion is down along the I-580 corridor in the Tri-Valley area, according to a new report card for the I-580 express toll lanes that opened up last February. The new I-580 express lanes run between the foot of the Altamont pass in Livermore to the I-680 interchange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moovn Technologies: CEO Godwin Gabriel 3 hr Boss Mobility 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Sun Upset home owner 306
David Macdonald Mar 14 WOW 1
22 f on snapchat add me Mar 11 Lyvie1414 1
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Mar 9 Mad Dad 16
Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11) Mar 8 Aimee A Drown-Harris 59
99 cent store Mar 8 Now_What- 4
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,799 • Total comments across all topics: 279,694,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC