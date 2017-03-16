Carpooling up, congestion down along Tri-Valley corridor
Carpooling is up and congestion is down along the I-580 corridor in the Tri-Valley area, according to a new report card for the I-580 express toll lanes that opened up last February. The new I-580 express lanes run between the foot of the Altamont pass in Livermore to the I-680 interchange.
